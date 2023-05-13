Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.