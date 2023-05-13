Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
