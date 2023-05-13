Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.23. 32,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,868. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.