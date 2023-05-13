Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Applied DNA Sciences

APDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.