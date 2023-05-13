Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

APDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

