Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.68% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %
APDN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.35.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
