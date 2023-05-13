Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Cut by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after acquiring an additional 904,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

