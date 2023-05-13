Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.71. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 137,046 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $61.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.