AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.35.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE APP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 in the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 88,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

