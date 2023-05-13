AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.35.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE APP opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,322 shares of company stock worth $2,140,975 in the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 88,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,920,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

