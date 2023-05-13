Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.29.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

