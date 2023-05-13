Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptorum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

NASDAQ APM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,335. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

See Also

