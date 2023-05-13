Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $76.31 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $76.31 million and approximately $414,856.33 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

