Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.22). Approximately 12,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £78.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

