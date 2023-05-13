Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 1,878,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

