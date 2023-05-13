Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $2,946,600.00.

ANET stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

