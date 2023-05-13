Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1.02 ($1.12) and last traded at €1.02 ($1.12). Approximately 8,309,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.03 ($1.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AT1 shares. Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.75) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.97) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.20) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.20) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

