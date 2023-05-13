Arweave Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.92 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $6.48 or 0.00024151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $216.32 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.52 or 0.00423237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00128877 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

