Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ APWC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 3,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

