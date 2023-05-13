Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 138,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

