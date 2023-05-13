AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AZN remained flat at $74.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 72.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 395,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 166,781 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,842,000 after acquiring an additional 173,412 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

