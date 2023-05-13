Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC opened at C$32.49 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$36.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
