Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.13%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNC. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.88.

SNC opened at C$32.49 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$36.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.