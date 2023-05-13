Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Shares Up 4.4%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 5,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Sapphire ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.