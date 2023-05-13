Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. 3,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

