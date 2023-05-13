Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,619 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,733,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $354.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.58. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

