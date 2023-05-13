Automotive Finco (CVE:AFCC) Shares Down 2.9%

Automotive Finco Corp. (CVE:AFCC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67. Approximately 85,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 30,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Automotive Finco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16, a current ratio of 77.76 and a quick ratio of 77.72.

About Automotive Finco

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

