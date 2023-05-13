Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.87. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

