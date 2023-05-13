Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 6,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics
In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 84,254 shares of company stock worth $225,692 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.