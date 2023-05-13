Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 6,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 84,254 shares of company stock worth $225,692 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

