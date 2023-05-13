Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 6,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalo Therapeutics

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 84,254 shares of company stock worth $225,692 in the last three months. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

