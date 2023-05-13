Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.