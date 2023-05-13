Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 93,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.