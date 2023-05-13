Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avantax’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Avantax Price Performance
Shares of AVTA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.