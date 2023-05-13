Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avantax’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Price Performance

Shares of AVTA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.