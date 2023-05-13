Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Avantax’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Price Performance

Shares of AVTA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. Avantax had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $246,665.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantax Company Profile

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Stories

