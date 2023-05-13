Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Holdings Decreased by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,721 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.8% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $74.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

