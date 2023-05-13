Avient Co. (AVNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Avient has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avient to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $29,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Avient by 19,776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 561,248 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Avient by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 811,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after acquiring an additional 255,596 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

