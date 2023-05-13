Avista Co. (AVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Avista has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 0.6 %

AVA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.