Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Avista by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Avista by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Avista by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avista by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.