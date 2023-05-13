Aviva PLC Acquires 205,505 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $43,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after acquiring an additional 368,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

