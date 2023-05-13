Aviva PLC Acquires 35,532 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,688 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,304,000 after acquiring an additional 456,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

