Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,806 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Trane Technologies worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 282.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies Price Performance

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $177.73 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.