Aviva PLC Has $31.92 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 355,327 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $40.79.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.