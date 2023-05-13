Aviva PLC Has $37.51 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $44,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

