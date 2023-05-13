Aviva PLC Has $40.29 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,819 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,813,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 299,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 166,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 161,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

