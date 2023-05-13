Aviva PLC Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,205 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $71,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,651 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.30 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

