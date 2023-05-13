Aviva PLC Purchases 165,186 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,186 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $36,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

