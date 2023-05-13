Aviva PLC Purchases 9,510 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.17% of Waters worth $34,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after acquiring an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 1,891.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

NYSE WAT opened at $271.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $262.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.94 and its 200-day moving average is $320.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.