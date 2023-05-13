Aviva PLC Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in TC Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in TC Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

