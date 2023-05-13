Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.61 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $787.65 million and approximately $21.61 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.73 or 0.00025119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020738 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,812.74 or 1.00007067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.75253434 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $22,595,533.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

