B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Down 49.7% in April

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RILYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,826. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26.

