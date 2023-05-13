B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.
DZSI opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. DZS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $211.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DZS by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DZS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DZS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
