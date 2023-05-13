B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DZSI. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

DZS Trading Down 1.4 %

DZSI opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. DZS has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $211.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. Research analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DZS by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of DZS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DZS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DZS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

