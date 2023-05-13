Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $333.03 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004163 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008906 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 214,275,183,755,075,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 214,276,187,612,977,184 with 152,478,884,360,656,672 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,330,789.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

