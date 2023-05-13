Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,800 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 656,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.