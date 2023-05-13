Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Global Self Storage worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.63%.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.