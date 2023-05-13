Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after buying an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.80 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

