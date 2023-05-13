Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASC opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

