Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.76%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

