Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UPS opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.